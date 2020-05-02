Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the PTI government is making all out efforts to protect all segments of society, besides fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said that the government was untiringly introducing steps to meet the looming economic challenges. The Governor was speaking to different delegations that called on him at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Governor stressed that all political and religious parties should play their due role in handling the coronavirus pandemic and the economic meltdown in the country. He said masses should also observe complete precautionary measures to stay protected from the dreadful coronavirus.

“The war against coronavirus pandemic is not an issue of a person or a political party but of whole nation, the Governor added. It is high time that all Pakistanis should join hands and defeat the pandemic,” the Governor said. Asserting that this is no time of playing petty politics, Chaudhry Sarwar said all political and religious parties should create awareness and educate masses about protective measures.

He regretted that the coronavirus pandemic had caused severe economic crisis across the globe and added that some 12 million people had lost their jobs in Pakistan alone.

Being cognizant of the ground realities, he said, the federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible measures to help them besides providing them ration to survive through these testing times.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he himself in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network comprising over 60 welfare organizations working day in and day out to provide ration to some 500,000 poor families.

He said the activities of providing ration to people had been sped up so that the poor masses could get eatables well in time. “The PTI government is standing with its people in these hard times,” the Governor maintained.