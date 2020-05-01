Share:

ISLAMABAD-An anti-corona spray and anti-dengue fumigation drive was conducted at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) by its alumnae association on Friday.

A statement released said that a comprehensive disinfectant spray against corona virus and fumigation for mosquitoes/dengue virus was executed at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.

All the residential colonies, medical centers, guest house, transport unit, academic blocks/ building and parking, administration building, mosques, huts and all roads were thoroughly sprayed and fumigated.

The campaign was launched on the direction of worthy Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhamamd Ali Shah while due to the efforts of QAU Alumni Association, NDMA and Bahria Town, the plan was executed successfully particularly Mr. Murtaza Noor Secretary General QAU Alumni Association managed the initiative very effectively.