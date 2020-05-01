Share:

ISLAMABAD-A pandemic and lumbering economy saw Apple’s first quarter iPhone sales and profits take a dip. The less than ideal quarter reflects early fallout from a coronavirus pandemic that shut down factories and forced hundreds of Apple retail stores to shutter. The results give the first sign of how one of the world´s best-known companies is faring as the economy plunges into its first recession in more than a decade. While Apple says that revenue increased up by 1 percent from the same time last year to $58.3 billion, iPhone sales declined by 7 percent year-over-year and profits fell to $11.2 billion - a 2 percent decrease over last year. Despite the decline, Apple’s sales were far better than analysts had feared in part due to the release of its more budget-friendly iPhone SE last month. The tech giant’s supply chain has been constrained by the COVID-19 outbreak which first spread in China where the company was forced to temporarily close local factories that make most of its iPhones and other products.