WANA - Tribes clashing over a land dispute in South Waziristan tribal district announced a ceasefire on Friday, a senior official said. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah

Khan said that the district administration, Frontier Corps-South and police intervened in the matter and successfully

brokered the ceasefire among Sarkikhel and Jaykhel

tribes till the 15th day of Eidul Fitr.The dispute, which had been lingering on for the last several months, turned violent Thursday night when the tribes resorted to using heavy weapons. It merits a mention here that a fake video went viral on the social media showing

the bullets being fired in nighttime, as the deputy commissioner said the video

was from Yemen but was being wrongly portrayed as of South Waziristan. Hameedullah said that Additional Deputy Commissioner

Faheedullah and Assistant Commissioner

Amir Nawaz held Jirga and convinced the elders of the tribes on announcing

ceasefire till the 15th