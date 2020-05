Share:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 18,114.

According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 6733 cases in Punjab, 6675 in Sindh, 2799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1136 in Balochistan, 340 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 365 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

4715 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 417 with thirty two new deaths and 1297 new cases have been reported during the last twenty four hours.