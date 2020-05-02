Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior members of the ruling PTI government will soon begin the process of contacting its coalition partners to take them into confidence regarding the proposed amendments in NAB laws.

According to background discussions with senior party members, before holding discussions with the opposition over any amendments, PTI will discuss the amendment draft with its allied partners.

So far, the government and opposition have only nominally discussed revisiting existing legislations on important matters. The opposition has hinted at supporting the government in reviewing existing legislation related to NAB laws, appointment of judges, contempt of court petitions, among others matters.

According to sources, the new legislation will be made in the coming month. When contacted, PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said that the government had not shared any draft of proposed amendments with opposition.

“We will share our point of view after studying proposed draft,” he said. Similarly, lawmakers from government’s allied partners said that they would cooperate with the government on legislative matters, after completely studying the proposed drafts.