ISLAMABAD-As someone with a strict policy against shoes in the house, slippers are a must. And given with our current situation of sheltering in place, anyone who tries to drag their outdoor shoes across the living room should be arrested. Slippers make a house a home.

They mark a necessary change of guard: as soon as you enter your house and swap into slippers, you are in a safe space. Slippers keep your feet clean, complete a casual outfit, and will make you feel put together, even if you’ve worn the same yoga pants for six days in a row.