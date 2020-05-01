Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has paid visits to police stations SaddarBairooni and Civil Lines and checked record of cases, force, lock ups and front desks, informed a spokesman on Friday.

Meanwhile, police, during a drive against anti-social elements, have arrested scores of drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders, he said.

According to spokesman, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas visited police stations SaddarBairooni and Civil Lines and inspected cases record and front desks.

The city police chief also checked lock ups and interacted with the accused behind the bars. CPO advised SHOs and other cops to behave politely with the crime victims and to solve the cases on merit.

He directed them to adopt all the precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19. CPO asked the cops to wear masks and gloves during duty hours in the police stations. He said maintaining social distance is essential to beat the coronavirus.

On the other hand, police, following the directions of CPO, has launched a special drive against anti-social elements and arrested a PO, drug peddlers and gamblers.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police held a notorious PO namely Sher Ali aka Sherro during a raid and seized weapons, bullets and alcohol from his possession.

The accused was involved in murdering a citizen during a dacoity bid in 2018 besides looting many others in various parts of district. Similarly, police rounded up three drug peddlers including a lady smuggler and seized narcotics from their possession.

He said Taxila police held drug peddler Pervaiz alias Tooti and recovered 1400 grams of Charas from his possession. A case has been registered against him.

He added Banni police rounded up drug peddler FahimSaeed Sheikh and seized 2 kg Charas from him. Pirwadhai police held drug peddlers Saeed Khan and Musarat aka Saba Gull and seized 2650 grams of Charas from accused. Cases were registered against accused while further investigation was on, he said.

He said SaddarWah police overturned a gambling den and arrested four gamblers besides recovering cash, three mobile phones and other stuff from their possession.

Profiteers held

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq has directed the assistant commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators in the district.

According to a district administration spokesman, to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates and for implementation of lockdown, the Rawalpindi District Administration conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines on profiteers while lodging FIRs against the violators.

He said AC Saddar Circle MansoorQazi raided at Chakri Road and sealed Madina Plaza and a shoe shop over violation of lockdown.

He said AC also got arrested four persons with help of police and cases were registered against them.

Similarly, Special Price Magistrate Muhammad Shahid Iqbal along with members of price control committees Sheikh Irfan and Abbas Akbar raided several markets at Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Hill View, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Sanjoli Estate and Gulshanabad and checked the prices of food items, yogurt, milk, meat, mutton, pakoras, samosas, vegetables and fruits. He imposed fines on many profiteers and held more than 10 profiteers and shifted them to police station SaddarBairooni for further action.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq, while talking notice of open violation of lockdown by a famous garments store, ordered AC City Rameesha to take action against the violators.

DC said following the instructions of CM Punjab SardarUsmanBuzdar, the government is making all out efforts to maintain the prices of edibles and to take action against violators.