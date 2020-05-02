Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking part in the efforts to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic, the China

Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has donated to Pakistani a batch of medical supplies that include

20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 300 protection gowns, 1,000 surgical gloves and 20 temperature

check guns. According to Gwadar Pro App, at a simple handover ceremony held in Peshawar, Lyu Yan, deputy general manager of Pakistan division

of CRBC, said, “CRBC has been busy purchasing anti-pandemic medical supplies since the COVID-

19 broke out in Pakistan. Lyu added that, CRBC will work with the Pakistani people to tide over difficulties during the COVID-

19 pandemic as CRBC staff and the Pakistani people have shared a bond of brotherhood for decades.After attending the handover ceremony, Hassan Daud, CEO of Board of Investment and Trade of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed thanks to China and CRBC for their supports in combating COVID-19. He also wrote “Long live Pak-China

Friendship” in Chinese on