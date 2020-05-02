Share:

Lahore - Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, has launched the Humqadam program to lessen the financial pressure on small-and-medium enterprises during a period of economic instability caused by the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic. With the Humqadam program, Daraz is offering a subsidy of Rs4.5 crore to small-and-medium businesses and inviting them to establish their online ventures on the platform with the promise that they will not be charged commission for the months of May and June. As the restrictions imposed on businesses under lockdown are relaxed and they are permitted to operate online, the Daraz Humqadam program is a ready solution to brick-and-mortar establishments that want to shift towards ecommerce but do not have access to logistics or technological expertise. Through the program, sellers will also have access to free business consultation and education on ecommerce operations through Daraz University, an online platform.

Daraz is also offering an expedited sign-up process so that businesses can start retailing within 2 days and they will receive dedicated one-on-one support while they set up their Daraz shops. Furthermore, they will have access to free analytics tools to help them optimize their digital ventures as well as free marketing promotions to increase the number of visitors on their Daraz shops. Sellers will also be provided with discounted packaging material.

Daraz is encouraging all businesses that wish to transition online to reach out to the company in the following format: “Daraz” space “Name” to 7575. Alternatively, they can register on the platform’s seller sign up page.

Daraz’ core mission is to make it easy for anyone to do business and sell online in the digital age and the Humqadam program is an effort in that vein. In addition to the financial support sellers will receive, the program will also help sellers with the education and technical knowledge they need, helping them boost their online shopping businesses.