HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday directed Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government.

On Deputy Commissioner’s directives, the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited different petrol pumps of the city and ensured sale of petroleum products as per newly fixed rates and warned strict action to be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui has imposed fine of Rs.22000 for overcharging the prices of essential commodities.

Faraz Siddiqui visited different markets of Latifabad unit numbers 5, 6 and 10 to ensure availability of food and edible items as per rates fixed by the district administration. The Assistant Commissioner warned the shopkeepers to ensure sale of essential commodities at government fixed rates failing which strict action would be initiated against them. The officers of district administration and Police were also present on the occasion.

10-year-old boy killed as

wall collapses

SHIKARPUR: A minor boy was killed when a wall collapsed on him within the jurisdiction of Stuart Gunj police station near Shikarpur on Friday. The boy, identified as Muhammad Qasim, aged 10, son of Khuda Bux Gopang, was killed when the wall fell on him in village Azeem Gopang near Shikarpur. The incident created a mourning atmosphere in the house.

Chlorinated water spray

carried out at 291 places

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Municipal Corporation on Friday conducted chlorinated water spray operation at 291 places. According to Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, various squads carried out spray at roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, chowk, streets and towns.