ISLAMABAD-Drew Barrymore and Walmart are reportedly being sued after allegedly copying a fabric design studio’s patterns to sell pillows. The actress, 45, has previously claimed she was ‘proud’ that all of her Flower Home by Drew Barrymore pillow designs were ‘completely her own and original’. However Rule of Three Studio has disputed Drew’s claim and insisted that Drew has ‘ripped off’ their work, in a copyright infringement suit obtained by Tmz. In the suit, the fabric design company claims that Drew and her brand copied their Turkish Plume pattern to pass off as her own and sell at Walmart. The legal documents allegedly reveal that Rule of Three released their Turkish Plume print pillow in 2015, while Drew launched her own collection in 2019. The company are now reportedly suing to stop sales and for all of the profits from the design plus any additional damages.