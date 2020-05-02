Share:

KARACHI - SAP MENA Quality Awards recognise Pakistani companies for Leading Digital Transformation. Two of Pakistan’s leading companies, Engro Corporation Limited and Hilal Foods have been recognised by SAP for driving Pakistan’s digital transformation market to $2.4 billion in 2020.

As Pakistan embraces the Experience Economy, organizations are digitally transforming with real-time platforms to enhance customer and employee experiences. Recognizing the country’s top digital transformation initiatives are the SAP MENA Quality Awards, focusing on realized business benefits in four categories: Business Transformation, Cloud Transformation, Fast, and Innovation.

“Pakistan, as a developing country, is continuously occupying a leading placeat the forefront of reaping the benefits of digital transformation, with organizations becoming Intelligent Enterprises that leverage real-time technologies to optimize operations and experiences to better serve their customer base,” said Saquib Ahmed, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan. “Our SAP MENA Quality Awards recognize Engro Corporation Limited and Hilal Foods as leading innovators, using digital transformation tools effectively to better their business efforts in Pakistan.”

In the “Fast” category ,Engro Corporation Limited deployed the SAP Business Planning and Consolidation(BPC) suite to consolidate their group and optimize internal financials and processes. With the implementation of this suite, Engro Corporation brought together financial information of 30 legal entities under one system reducing the number of man-hours required to consolidate their balance sheets by up to 58%.

Engro, Hilal Foods win SAP Quality Awards

