FAISALABAD - Under the directions of Punjab Government, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) officers and staff have deducted some amounts from their salaries to donate for “Chief Minister Punjab’s Fund for Corona Control.”

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while taking to the newsmen here on Friday. Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Director Finance Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatha and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Giving details, the Director General told that one day salary had been deducted from the salaries of employees of grade 1 to 16 and the amount of two day salary had been taken from the officers of grade 17 to19 while three day salary had been donated by officers of grade 20 and above as decided by the government.

He informed that amount collected from the salaries of FDA officers and staff was being donated to the Chief Minister Punjab ‘ Fund for Corona Control.

He appreciated the humanity services sentiments of FDA employees and said that the FDA would not remain behind from others in connection with combating against coronavirus challenges and FDA employees were taking part in the preventive activities against coronavirus with full passion and commitment taking this task as national obligation.

The DG informed that the FDA officers and staff teams were also performing duties at quarantine Centre to assist the district administration and all out resources were being mobilised to look after the inmates of quarantine centre besides providing them meal for sehri and aftari and other necessities.

He maintained that special efforts were being realized to make the lockdown a success and FDA monitoring teams were actively performing duties in the FDA controlled areas and commercial markets.

Adding he said that the city roads had been washed with the disinfecting water as a part of precautionary measures against coronavirus while special facilities of hands washing with disinfecting water had been provided to the citizens at important public places.

The Director General pointed out that the food packets were also being distributed among the lockdown hit deserving families under the arrangements of FDA and said that this welfare programme would be continued to supplement the efforts of the government for the help of needy people during the current difficulties due to coronavirus threat.

He prayed for earliest elimination of coronavirus from the world and Pakistan.