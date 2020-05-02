Share:

LAHORE - The Government College University (GCU) has started online ‘Durs-e-Qur’an for its students during lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the GCU spokesperson, Prof Hafiz Muhammad Azmat on Friday delivered the first lecture through facebook and University’s youtube channel. He laid great stress on developing a system of character-building of youth in educational institutions through ‘Durs-e- Qur’an’. He also lauded the efforts of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi for reviving this decades-old tradition at GCU after a break of many years. The VC said that the Chancellor, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had rightly proposed the initiation of Qur’an education at the university level with equal emphasis on its translation and exegesis.