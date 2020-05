Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Friday notified a Selection Committee for hiring of Medics and Paramedics in the Sindh Health Department. The Committee was comprised of District Health Officer (District Concerned) as Chairman, representative of Secretary of Health Department as member, and representative of Director General of Health Services Sindh, Hyderabad, as member.

The Committee would submit its recommendation of suitable candidates for the approval of competent authority.