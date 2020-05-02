Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that the government had published a book for the training of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff, looking after the coronavirus patients at intensive care units (ICUs). In a media briefing on COVID-19, Dr Mirza said that the book, ‘Basic assessment and support in intensive care’ will also be available on official website, and termed it a good resource for the health professionals. He said that the situation was better in Pakistan when it came to Covid-19 as compared with other countries of the world. He added the government had gradually started easing the lockdown in order to give relief to the common man and poor segments of the society.He said initially those businesses had been allowed to open wherein the chances of spread of the disease were very less, but with the obligation to follow those SOPs which were prepared by the government to continue business activities.