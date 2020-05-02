Share:

ISLAMABAD - A division bench of the Islamabad

High Court (IHC) has reserved

its verdict on maintainability

of an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) against a single bench’s judgment restoring Rear Admiral

(retd) Jamil Akhtar as Chairman

Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The dual bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb

and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted hearing of the ICA moved by an office bearer

of KPT workers union against the single member court’s judgment.

During the hearing, the petitioner

adopted that the single member bench had given the judgment against the facts and prayed the court to declare the court’s verdict dated April 16 as null and void.He also prayed to the court to restore the orders of government

to remove Jameel Akhter from his post. After hearing, his arguments, the court reserved the judgment on maintainability of the case. It was April 16 when the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah

disposed of a petition against removal of Akhtar after the federal

government expressed its willingness

to withdraw the notification

for his removal.The former PML-N government

had appointed Jamil Akhtar as the KPT chairman on November 23, 2017 for a period of three years, but the PTI government

on March 25 removed him from the post prematurely, citing different reasons