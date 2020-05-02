ISLAMABAD - A division bench of the Islamabad
High Court (IHC) has reserved
its verdict on maintainability
of an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) against a single bench’s judgment restoring Rear Admiral
(retd) Jamil Akhtar as Chairman
Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The dual bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb
and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted hearing of the ICA moved by an office bearer
of KPT workers union against the single member court’s judgment.
During the hearing, the petitioner
adopted that the single member bench had given the judgment against the facts and prayed the court to declare the court’s verdict dated April 16 as null and void.He also prayed to the court to restore the orders of government
to remove Jameel Akhter from his post. After hearing, his arguments, the court reserved the judgment on maintainability of the case. It was April 16 when the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah
disposed of a petition against removal of Akhtar after the federal
government expressed its willingness
to withdraw the notification
for his removal.The former PML-N government
had appointed Jamil Akhtar as the KPT chairman on November 23, 2017 for a period of three years, but the PTI government
on March 25 removed him from the post prematurely, citing different reasons