ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 151,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 188,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1480.00 feet, which was 94.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 47,400 cusecs and outflow as 41,900 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1206.25 feet, which was 166.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 76,100, 59,900 and 23,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.