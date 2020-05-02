Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations

Ajmal Wazir has said as the world observed the ‘International Labour Day’, the labour class plays a remarkable role in development of a country.He stated that the provincial government

was well aware of the problems being faced by labourers especially during

the ongoing lockdown in order to overcome the rising number of Corona virus cases. During a briefing in the provincial capital

on Friday, the advisor informed that the total number of labourers in the province

was around 7.7 million with majority of them associated with agriculture, livestock

and fisheries followed by construction

and manufacturing sectors.While talking about the lockdown across the province, the advisor informed that the industry, construction, services sector, hoteling, transport and wholesalers

were mostly affected by the lockdown, however, the government never left the labour alone.He informed that 246 new cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of corona patients to 2,627 adding

that with 9 deaths the total number of deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also reached 146. He also shared that 40 patients have recovered

in a single day in and the total number of patients defeating Corona in the province has reached 654.According to the advisor, Ehsas Emergency

Program assisted the labour class when the federal government disbursed Rs12000 among the deserving families adding the provincial government has also planned to disburse Rs6000 per family.While talking about the latest situation on Covid-19 in the province, the advisor informed that 330 quarantine centers have been set up in the province which can accommodate 22030 people adding at present 106 quarantine centers housed 3226 persons. He also informed that some 279 were offering services at the quarantine

facilities.The advisor informed that provincial government approved a package of Rs7 million for frontline workers of all scales who laid down their lives in the war against Corona virus were adding that the more people adopted precautionary measures,

the sooner the epidemic will