PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a landmark decision regarding establishment of “Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Transmission & Grid Company (KPTGC) in order to address the issues being faced in poor energy distribution system. As after implementation of its own transmission and distribution network, now the province would be able to distribute energy in an efficient manner. This landmark decision was made during the provincial

cabinet meeting yesterday held under the chairmanship

of CM KP. The same meeting was also attended by advisor to cm on energy sector Himayat ullah Khan. In this context, Advisor Himayatullah paid a tribute

to Zubair Khan, the secretary power KP and his team members including Engr. Naeem Khan, the CEO PEDO, and Project Director Engr. Amin Khalil for their consecutive efforts for the establishment of first ever transmission and grid company.The advisor on energy sector of KP in a statement issued here said that longstanding efforts are behind the establishment of newly KPTGC. Now through its own transmission company, the province has now been able to distribute its produced electricity either to national grid or industrial sector. He further stated that KP has abundant energy resources

and it can produce 30,000 MW cheap hydropower

energy.At present, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing 162 MW hydropower energy with its own resources and inducting into national grid that is earning