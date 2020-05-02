Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19, held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, took stock of the latest corona situation with special focus

on the increasing number of positive cases and deaths in the province. The meeting also reviewed in detail the implementation of lockdown and social distancing measures and its effectiveness in containing the mass scale outbreak

of corona pandemic as well as its negative impacts on economic

activities. The forum discussed various options and proposals to devise an effective, safe and workable strategy for the upcoming days.Provincial Ministers Taimur Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor

to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General

Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Provincial Police Chief Sanaullah Abbassi, relevant administrative secretaries

and representatives of relevant

civil and military bodies attended

the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that implementation of SOPs in the shops already allowed to operate

would be monitored strictly

and in case of non-compliance, the shops would be sealed instead of imposing fines. It was agreed in the meeting that opening of these essential businesses would be conditional to the strict implementation

of SOPs.The forum decided that a strategy

for the upcoming days would be devised in consultation with other provinces and federal government

in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee,

however, final decision would be taken keeping in view the peculiar

ground realities of the province.Addressing the participants of the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the government

was fighting on two different

fronts simultaneously; on one hand people have to be protected

from the corona pandemic and on the other they have to be guarded against hunger.“All the decisions of the government

being taken in the prevailing situation are meant for the safety of the general public”, the Chief Minister remarked and urged the public to extend full cooperation to the government in this regard. He said that there had been a remarkable

coordination and cooperation

of the Pak-Army with the civil administration in the corona situation, and hoped that with the close coordination of all stakeholders,

the situation would be