PESHAWAR - A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19, held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, took stock of the latest corona situation with special focus
on the increasing number of positive cases and deaths in the province. The meeting also reviewed in detail the implementation of lockdown and social distancing measures and its effectiveness in containing the mass scale outbreak
of corona pandemic as well as its negative impacts on economic
activities. The forum discussed various options and proposals to devise an effective, safe and workable strategy for the upcoming days.Provincial Ministers Taimur Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor
to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General
Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary
Dr. Kazim Niaz, Provincial Police Chief Sanaullah Abbassi, relevant administrative secretaries
and representatives of relevant
civil and military bodies attended
the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that implementation of SOPs in the shops already allowed to operate
would be monitored strictly
and in case of non-compliance, the shops would be sealed instead of imposing fines. It was agreed in the meeting that opening of these essential businesses would be conditional to the strict implementation
of SOPs.The forum decided that a strategy
for the upcoming days would be devised in consultation with other provinces and federal government
in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee,
however, final decision would be taken keeping in view the peculiar
ground realities of the province.Addressing the participants of the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the government
was fighting on two different
fronts simultaneously; on one hand people have to be protected
from the corona pandemic and on the other they have to be guarded against hunger.“All the decisions of the government
being taken in the prevailing situation are meant for the safety of the general public”, the Chief Minister remarked and urged the public to extend full cooperation to the government in this regard. He said that there had been a remarkable
coordination and cooperation
of the Pak-Army with the civil administration in the corona situation, and hoped that with the close coordination of all stakeholders,
the situation would be