PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, while changing policy, on Friday announced to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests on daily basis. The provincial regime said in its official declaration that five family members of the affected person will be tested while the staff working on frontline will be given priority. If there are more than five persons in the affectee’s family then tests of elderly people will be conducted. The testing procedure will be divided into separate categories with different names. The passengers arriving from abroad will be tested within 48 hours. Let it be known that the KP government has so far conducted coronavirus tests of over 17,000 persons.