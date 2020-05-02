Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and presented a cheque worth Rs40 lakh for CM Fund for Corona Control on behalf of industrialists of Faisalabad. He also presented a donation of N95 and surgical masks, PPE, disinfection material and other equipment amounting to Rs35 lakh on behalf of two Chinese companies Time Ceramics and Henan DR.

Buzdar lauded the philanthropic passion of industrialists and Chinese companies and thanked Kashif Ashfaq for his enthusiasm in this difficult time. He said that contribution of Faisalabad’s industrialists in Corona Relief Fund is commendable. He said that Pakistani industrialists have always come forward for assistance in the time of trials.

He said that Punjab government had allowed some industries to operate but the observance of SOPs has been declared mandatory for those industries. He maintained that more industries will be allowed to start their operations as the situation is improved.

The CM directed to accelerate the speed of work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City as it is the flagship project of CPEC and Chairman FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq should move it forward with more speed. The government will continue extending its cooperation for the early completion of this project, he added. The CM also congratulated the Chinese leadership for speedily overcoming the coronavirus pandemic adding that the donation of necessary equipment is a reflection of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

CM takes notice of patients’ agitation

Buzdar has taken notice of agitation of patients at the Expo Centre’s field hospital and sought a report from Minister and Secretary of the Health Department.

He directed to arrange the best healthcare facilities for the patients adding that balanced diet be provided to them in time.

Similarly, other facilities should also be provided and action be taken where negligence has occurred.