MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Friday that the Punjab government was committed to ridding the province of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the efforts of doctors and the paramedical staff working on frontline were appreciable and the whole nation saluted them over their services. The provincial minister expressed these views during a visit to district headquarters hospital, Mianwali. He hailed the anti-corona arrangements and facilities provided across the district. He said that steps were being taken to shift schools and hospitals on solar energy in phases across the province. Giving briefing to the minister, CEO Health Dr Pervaiz Iqbal said that 16 corona patients had gone to their homes after recuperation in the district. He informed that no corona case was reported after April 14. The minister said it is good omen that Mianwali is going to become corona free district. Later, provincial minister paid visit to wheat procurement centre, and reviewed the arrangements there. While talking to the growers and media on the occasion, Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources for the welfare of growers and progress of the agriculture sector. He said that the government had taken steps to provide gunny bags to the growers without girdawri, had raised wheat price and taken other steps to prevent growers meeting middleman. He said that Punjab govt would procure every grain of wheat from the growers. He further said that payment of wheat price was being made to the growers on priority basis.