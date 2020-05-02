Share:

MIRPUR - No new positive case of coronavirus has been registered in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, and the tally standsunaltered at 66, it was officially said on Friday. According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, a total of 2054 suspected cases from the entire AJK state have been tested so far, of which the results of 1,938 have been received, and only 66 positive cases have been reported so far. Out of these 66 coronavirus cases, 43 have fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state so far under the set SOP. Those recovered and discharged after treatment included 12 from CMH Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Hospital, Bhimbher, 12 from New City Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, one from DHQ Hospital, Kotli, one from THQ Hospital, Dadayal (Mirpur and 02 from DHQ Hospital Palandi). Out of remaining active 23 cases, 08 patients are receiving treatment at DHQ Hospital Palandri, 06 in Isolation Hospital Muzaffarabad, 02 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, 02 in DHQ Hospital Bagh and 05 in DHQ Hospital Kotli, the statement said, adding three of the patients belonging to Sargodha were also receiving treatment at DHQ Hospital, Kotli after they were tested positive during a visit to attend the funeral of one of their relatives in a remote village of Kotli few days back.