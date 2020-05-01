Share:

ISLAMABAD-Over one hundred medical teams have been deployed to control the dengue spread in twin cities, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) said on Friday.

SAPM on NHS said this while presiding a meeting held here to review the measures taken for the elimination of dengue from twin cities.

“105 teams are working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the elimination of dengue in twin cities,” he said.

The heads of the twin cities hospitals also attended the meeting and briefed about the health facilities availability in the hour of emergency.

Dr. ZafarMirza also said that the dashboard will be established in the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) regarding dengue cases.

He added that measures are being taken for elimination of hotspots where the dengue larva flourishes. SAPM further said that a five year plan has been prepared for the elimination of dengue and all resources are being utilized for this purpose.

He also urged public for playing proactive role for the elimination of dengue larva and keeping their environment neat and clean. The meeting was attended by additional secretary, director general health and administration of twin cities.

Earlier, SAPM on NHS Dr. ZafarMirza had also met the surveillance teams working to control the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the city.

During his visit to District Health department, he was briefed on the Quarantine Testing and Tracing (QTT) project in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The top health official had stated that government is implementing effective measures to control the COVID-19 spread and working to increase testing capacity.

He said that 14 surveillance teams in the city were actively working for testing, tracing and quarantine and regularly conducting tests of the COVID-19 suspects.

Dr. ZafarMirza informed that surveillance teams do the contact tracing and send their samples to National Institute of Health (NIH). He said surveillance teams have done 1650 tests in the city.

The top health official also added that a team of 280 lady health workers are also running door to door awareness campaigns.

He further said that out of 1650 cases, 37 were tested positive which means 2.8 percent were tested positive. After the testing the cases are being kept in quarantine and majority of cases are being home quarantined.

“Few of the cases were kept in special isolation,” he said.

SAPM said that under this policy, the area with maximum number of cases will be put under lockdown and cases in the affected area will be controlled.

“That is why it is being dubbed as smart lockdown,” said Dr. Mirza.

The top health official also said that under the policy, the positive cases will be separated so the pandemic could be controlled. Dr. ZafarMirza said that it was a pilot project and number of measures was being taken for the first time.

He said that the purpose of visiting the surveillance team was to monitor the performance and identify the challenges being faced during this project.