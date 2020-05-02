Share:

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over the recent ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Hajipir and Sankh Sectors which resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the foreign office on Saturday to register the protest.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 940 ceasefire violations.

The foreign office spokesperson in a statement condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces saying such senseless acts are in clear violations of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The spokesperson said these violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

The spokesperson said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.