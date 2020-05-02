Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan yesterday sought Switzerland’s help for Islamabad’s international debt relief plan as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis over the telephone, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s global initiative of debt relief to facilitate economies of developing countries.

The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Swiss leadership for adorning Pakistani flag at the Matterhorn Mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland to express solidarity with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi urged the global community to exert pressure on India for lifting curfew in occupied Kashmir, to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicine and food to oppressed people of the valley under prevailing Coronavirus conditions. Qureshi said eight million people of Kashmir were forced to lead a miserable life due to restrictions and indefinite curfew imposed by India in Occupied Kashmir.

While condemning the Indian government for meting out ill treatment with Indian minorities, the minister asked the international community to take notice of growing incidents of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims in India.

Qureshi also lauded the Switzerland government for taking effective and timely measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. He expressed grief and sorrow over recent deaths in Switzerland due to Covid-19. The two leaders agreed to continue negotiations and cooperation on important international and regional issues, including global challenge of Covid-19.