LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has convened the Punjab Assembly session on May 8 (Friday) at 2 p m.

The PML-N had submitted a requisition last week to convene the session to discuss the current situation arising out of COVID-19 and to seek budgetary proposals from the legislators.

Speaker made the announcement about the upcoming session while chairing a meeting of All Parties Special Parliamentary Committee through video link on Friday.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as well as MPAs Sardar Owais Leghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Muaviya, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Amin Zulqarnain and Nazir Chohan, Secretary Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak attended the meeting.

Expressing concern over performance of the Health Department, Ch Parvez Elahi said that patients in the quarantine centre had never taken out processions. He mentioned that patients admitted in the Lahore Expo Centre came out of the Quarantine Centre in protest which is a question mark on the performance of the Health Department.

He told the meeting that the Punjab Assembly session has been convened keeping in view the protective measures of the World Health Organization. “It is now the responsibility of all of us to practice health protection principles. If, God-forbid, anyone is hit by this virus then other members can also be affected.

As such keeping in view the responsibility of patronage of the House, it is my duty to care about health of all members”, he observed.

He stressed upon all parties to implement the SOPs decided in the consultative meeting.

The meeting after consultation decided that all parties should get corona test of their members. Likewise, Punjab Assembly employees will also be tested for coronavirus.