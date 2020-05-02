Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi and its suburbs from 5 to 8 May 2020.

According to the latest met office data analysis, it is foreseen that heatwave is likely to occur over Karachi and its suburbs from 5 to 8 May 2020 in the daytime with maximum temperatures of 40 to 42 degree centigrade.

The wind direction will be generally northwest/west turning to the southwest in the evening during the period. It is therefore requested to ensure proper measures to avert any loss of life during the heatwave, under guidelines issued earlier, keeping in view the existing circumstances of COVID-19. Dry winds from the south and south-west will push the mercury up on the scale turning the metropolis weather hot during the holy month of Ramadan. PDMA says that during the heatwave, the sea breeze will remain suspended.

The Met Department has alerted all the health facilities in the city regarding the expected heatwave so that they may make the necessary arrangements. A high alert has also been declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.

About today’s weather forecast, the PMD said the mercury can go up to 37 degrees Celsius in the port city during the day with 63 per cent humidity recorded in the air this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Met office said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with winds is expected at few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.