DADU - Fed up with prolonged loadshedding and overbilling by Sepco, locals came out on the streets here on Friday to register their protest.

Speaking to the protestors on the occasion, who were carrying banners and placards in their hands, inscribed with slogans against Sepco, Dadu civil society Chairman Sardar Khadim Hussain Mastoi, Asif Panhwer, Meer Nawaz Rind and others vowed to continue their campaign against overbilling and loadshedding.