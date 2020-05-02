Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the youth to read book “Lost Islamic History” by Firas Al Khateeb during lockdown days.

“A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time, and then the factors behind its decline,” PM Khan said in a tweet on Friday.

The prime minister said the book, written on reclaiming Muslim civilization from the past, would be a great read for youth during lockdown.

A specialist in the Islamic world, Firas Alkhateeb has been teaching Islamic history at Universal School in Bridgeview, Illinois since 2010.

Besides, the prime minister shared a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF) showing Pakistani people planting trees and wrote: “Killing two birds with one stone: giving people employment as well planting trees.”