Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency

and Pakistan Customs in a successful

intelligence-based counter-

narcotics operation at high sea seized two fishing boats carrying narcotics and apprehended the accused.The accused including Al-Muhammadi

and Al-Mobeen along with 16 crew members were apprehended

and a huge cache of narcotics which include 2410 KGs of hashish, 133 KGs of brown crystal and 181 KGs of ICE crystal were recovered from the seized vessels.The drugs were kept inside especially

constructed hidden compartments

of the boats. The value of narcotics in international market

is estimated to be Rs. 14.660 billion, says a press release. Afterwards, the seized narcotics

were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.The successful joint operation is a testament to the facts that despite

the prevailing situation, the criminals are active for their nefarious

designs and PMSA is more vigilant to counter them even in COVID-19 epidemic environment and remains committed in preventing

use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose.

Pakistan Maritime Security

Agency will continue to shoulder

its national obligations and responsibility to establish