ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency
and Pakistan Customs in a successful
intelligence-based counter-
narcotics operation at high sea seized two fishing boats carrying narcotics and apprehended the accused.The accused including Al-Muhammadi
and Al-Mobeen along with 16 crew members were apprehended
and a huge cache of narcotics which include 2410 KGs of hashish, 133 KGs of brown crystal and 181 KGs of ICE crystal were recovered from the seized vessels.The drugs were kept inside especially
constructed hidden compartments
of the boats. The value of narcotics in international market
is estimated to be Rs. 14.660 billion, says a press release. Afterwards, the seized narcotics
were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.The successful joint operation is a testament to the facts that despite
the prevailing situation, the criminals are active for their nefarious
designs and PMSA is more vigilant to counter them even in COVID-19 epidemic environment and remains committed in preventing
use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose.
Pakistan Maritime Security
Agency will continue to shoulder
its national obligations and responsibility to establish