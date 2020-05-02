Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Customs in an intelligence based operation at high sea recovered huge cache of drugs from two fishing boats namely Al-Muhammadi and Al-Mobeen. The officials also arrested 16 crew members and seized 2410kg of Hashish, 133kg of Brown Crystal and 181kg of ICE Crystal, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The drug was kept inside specially constructed hidden compartments of the boats. The value of seized narcotics in the international market was estimated to be Rs. 14.660 Billion. The seized narcotics were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.