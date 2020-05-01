Share:

Rawalpindi-Police along with other law enforcement agencies on Friday conducted flag march in the city to create awareness among public on prevailing alarming situation due to coronavirus outbreak and measures of Punjab government.

The flag march was staged on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas and led by SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat.

The police flag march was also participated by commandoes of Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Muhafiz Squad and City Traffic Police wardens.

Flag march started from Police Lane Number 1 and culminated at its starting point after cruising on AmmarChowk, Scheme 3, ChohanChowk, Fauji Tower, ShaheenChowk, ChandniChowk, Commercial Market, Said Pur Road, Asghar Mall Chowk, BanniChowk, Jamia Mosque, DingiKhoe, FawaraChowk, CommitteChowk, MareerChowk, Kamran Chowk, GPO Turn, Mall Road, Chairing Cross, Zakriya Mosque, TNT Chowk, Chungi Number 22, COD Chowk and Katcheri.

On the way of police flag march, announcements were made for public to stay inside home during the ongoing lockdown.

Police also appealed to the citizens to stay inside homes and restrict unnecessary movement and ensure implementation on preventive measures of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat stated that police has been playing the role of frontline force against coronavirus pandemic in the district.

He said that public should cooperate with police and ensure safety of others by remaining inside homes.

CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas also stated that police is willing to ensure safety of public against coronavirus outbreak.

He said that preventive measures of Punjab government are being ensured with the coordination of police and public. He said action is being taken against violators of lockdown and section 144.

He also urged public to restrict unnecessary movement and stay at home.