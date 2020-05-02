Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah yesterday urged the government to ensure labourers rights.

In a statement, she said that the reaction by the government on the news conference of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “shows that Prime Minister is admitting his faults and negligence.”

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had just reminded the PM his duties which he failed to perform,” she said. Nafisa Shah asked Information Minister Shibli Faraz whether he listened to Bilawal’s press conference or not. It was expected that Shibli Faraz will be different to Murad Saeed and Shahbaz Gill. She said that Shahbaz Gill was thrown out of International Islamic University for harassing girl students. Nafisa Shah said that Imran Khan has prejudice against Sindh and Sindhi people.

She asked who the PM called elite in his speech? “It shows that he was not informed about lockdown in Punjab, KP, Balochistan and Islamabad. Two sectors in Islamabad have been sealed due to Covid-19 but the incapable PM does not know about it. He does not even know that so far 440 medical and para-medical staff have been tested positive of Covid-19 and 8 doctors have lost their lives so far,” she added.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that the governments in the world are helping their people but Imran Khan find this opportunity to beg for donations from the same people who are affected by this pandemic.

“Imran Khan knows nothing but beg, beg and beg,” she said.