Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar on Friday has said that the prices of fruit, vegetable and other essential items in Ramazan are beyond the reach of the commen-men.

The essential items were not being sold at the official rates or in accordance with the rate list issued by the Commission Karachi, he alleged.

Sindh government including Commissioner Karachi were seen helpless in front of the profiteers, he said.

He further said that the departments concerned were seen fail in stopping the profiteering.

He urged the provincial government to take measures for providing releif to the people.