LAHORE - The Punjab government has implemented a new Local Government system in the province. According to media reports, all Union Councils (UCs) in Punjab have been dissolved and the UC offices have been named as field offices. Furthermore, the union council employees have been directed to report back to their parent departments. PM Imran Khan had said in Nov 2019 that the new system will empower the Local Governments from ground up and also announced to hold Local Government elections within few months.