LAHORE - In the light of the federal government’s directions, a meeting chaired by Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minister for Special Education Muhammad Ikhlaq on Friday and reviewed functioning and operational matters of Corona Relief Tiger Force in all districts of Punjab.

The meeting decided to replicate the model of Corona Relief Tiger Force set up by the federal government in Sialkot and in other districts of the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned whereas Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) joined through video link.

Speaking at the meeting through video link, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar informed the meeting about operational matters of the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

He said that volunteers of the Tiger Force would render their services in corona relief activities without any remuneration under the supervision of district administration.

The meeting was told that as many as 993,226 volunteers have been registered for the Tiger Force in the country while their number is 647,411 in Punjab.

Teachers, students, doctors, engineers, medical workers, lawyers, social workers and activists of all political parties are among these volunteers.

The main duties of Tiger Force are to facilitate functioning of utility stores, implement SOPs at mosques, help in management of Isolation and Quarantine centres, identify hoarding, profiteering and deserving people in their locality and distribution of ration.

The volunteers would also be given training on security, quarantine, relief, health and awareness and duties would be assigned as per qualification and age. A code of conduct has also been issued for the volunteers.

The Tiger Force would work under the supervision of a district steering committee comprising Deputy Commissioner (convener), District Police Officer (DPO), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), all members of national assembly and notables of the area. Similar committees have also been formed at tehsil and Union Council (UC) level.

The Chief Secretary ordered Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to benefit from services of volunteers through district, tehsil and Union Council committees.

Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to prevent hoarding and profiteering with the help of Tiger Force.

The IG Punjab asked RPOs and DPOs to engage these volunteers in duties of security and implementation of SOPs at mosques.

all possible steps to be taken to resolve problems of textile industry: CS

A delegation of all-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by its Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ijaz met with Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik and informed him about the problems being faced by export-oriented textile industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Secretary assured the delegates of full cooperation from the Punjab government and said that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the problems of textile industry.

The delegation comprised APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir, Secretary General Raza Baqir, Senior Vice-Chairman Raheem Nasir and renowned industrialist Kamran Arshad.