RSPs asked to come forward to fight pandemic

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has directed the Rural Support Programs (RSPs) to enhance community mobilisation to effectively contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a meeting held in Islamabad on Friday, with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair, the forum noted that community mobilisation is of utmost significance to cope with any pandemic or national crisis. Public awareness and education are important to overcome many critical issues.

The meeting also discussed the existing structure of RSPs in the country. The NCOC, through its community strategy, conducted data-mapping within the country. The data found that 67 percent of the population lived in rural areas, 81 per cent used mobile phones, and 78 percent watched television, and 37 per cent listened to the radio. Through the data gathered, the centre developed four groups, namely individual, family, society and community, which to specifically target.

The RSPs directed to come forward include the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, Sarhad Rural Support Programme, National Rural Support Programme, Institute of Rural Management, Balochistan Rural Support Programme, Sindh Graduate Association and Sindh Rural Management.

The network of these RSPs is said to be based on 2,152 local support organisations, a total of 36,897 village organisations and 489,525 community support organisations. The national outreach of these organisations is over 54 million people, with its network reaching over 149 districts.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, while briefing media in Islamabad on Friday, said that the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan was improving compared to other countries, where massive increase in cases and huge death tolls are being reported.

He said that the government was working on training doctors and paramedical staff regarding COVID-19 in all the provinces as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rejecting the news regarding a letter recently written by Ministry of Health to NDMA, he urged the media to report news with utmost care under the prevailing conditions. According to the NCOC, the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have soared to 16,817.

These include 6,340 cases in Punjab, 6,053 in Sindh, 2,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,049 in Balochistan, 339 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 343 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir. At least 4,315 patients have recovered so far while the death toll from the virus stands at 385. Twenty-four new deaths and 990 new cases have been reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the inflation rate in the country was showing a sharp decline for last three months and the declining trend would continue in months to come.

“The Consumer price inflation (CPI) fell to 8.5% in April, this is the third successive month of sharp decline in inflation, with CPI dropping by more than 6% in last three months,” he said in a tweet. Umar said with the sharp reduction in petroleum prices on May 1, the May inflation would be still lower.

