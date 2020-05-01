Share:

LAHORE-The famous opening pair of 90’s, including Saaed Anwar and Aamer Sohail, remained the dream pair of Pakistan cricket. This has been stamped as the conclusion of a digital activity of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media department.

The PCB has launched the two-day long activity on three different platforms of social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The activity got more than 1 million impressions, where current and former cricketers of Pakistan also mentioned their dream pairs along with the fans of the game.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Saeed Anwar, has played 55 Test matches and scored 4,052 runs with the average of more than 45 is being named as the most famous opening batsman of Pakistan in Test format. Saeed Anwar is also part of the three other top pairs in the list. While Aamer Sohail, who scored 2,823 runs after playing 47 Test matches emerged as the best opening partner of Saeed Anwar.

Saeed Anwar (1989-2003) and Majid Khan (1964-1982) has been named as the second most famous pair in this activity while Saeed Anwar paired with Hanif Mohammad and Mohammad Hafeez were the third and fourth mentioned dream pairs by fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Test skipper Azhar Ali has named former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq as his favourite batting partner and expressed the regret of not having been able to play with the World Cup winner. In a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Friday, Azhar took part in the initiative, where cricketers revealed their favourite opening pairs. “Inzamam is by far my favourite cricketer. I wanted to bat with him but I did not join the team soon enough, so the dream remained unfulfilled,” he said.

Furthermore, middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq chose batting legend Javed Miandad. The cricketer lauded the former captain for his style and ability to exert pressure on the opposition. “I have always been a huge fan of Miandad’s skills. I admire his singles. The way he used to play mind games with bowlers and put them under pressure is something that I would love to learn from him,” Shafiq said.