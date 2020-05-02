Share:

Madrid - Spain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will contract 9.2 percent in 2020 and unemployment will soar to 19 percent because of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, the government warned on Friday.

In its forecasts to the European Commission, the government sees GDP moving from two percent growth in 2019 to a 9.2 percent drop this year, while unemployment would jump to 19 percent from 13.8 percent at the end of 2019, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a press conference.