LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said the Punjab Cabinet had also included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those storing basic commodities would have to face severe punishment.

According to a handout issued here, he said that strict action was being taken against the hoarding of wheat across Punjab and raids were being carried out in every district in collaboration with the local administration and intelligence agencies.

In 6 districts of Punjab which were Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin and Lahore a huge quantity of wheat worth millions of rupees had been seized, he maintained.

He said the Food department had not only sealed the warehouses but also taken over the wheat lying there and strict action was being taken against the culprits as per law. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the campaign against hoarding of wheat would be continued.

He further said that wheat procurement campaign in the province was going on successfully.