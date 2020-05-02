Share:

HYDERABAD - The suspect arrested in the rape and murder case of a minor girl on April 29 committed suicide in GOR police station here on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Siddique Bengali, who allegedly raped and killed a 9 years old girl, threw her dead body in the premises of Quaid Park, later she was shifted to the emergency ward of Liaquat University Hospital.

The police obtained 3-day physical remand of Bengali from the civil judge and judicial magistrate on Thursday. The suspect had been accused in the FIR of luring the daughter of Shamshad Odho and then subjecting her to rape and murder.

The police claimed that Bengali confessed the crime during initial interrogation.