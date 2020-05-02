Share:

Lahore - Tecno, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, has once again proved its credibility and came forward with a new CSR campaign, aims to raise awareness among the masses about COVID-19. Tecno is collaborating with Tiktok for the cause of spreading awareness about COVID-19. This awareness campaign #ExpectMoreSafe will help encourage people to stay safe, stay home, the importance of using face masks, and observe social distancing. The countdown of the #ExpectMoreSafe have already started on TECNO Official Facebook page. With every passing day, the number of active corona cases is on the rise and the whole world is grappling with an invisible deadly enemy. In this trying time, TECNO being a responsible brand stepped up in the effort to help the Pakistani nation. TECNO, determined to make a difference has also having a great thought of donating health products in Pakistan.