Islamabad - All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA) on Friday urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to resolve the teaching faculty’s long standing issues of job structure. The letter written by APTTA President Dr. Khurram Shahzad to the chairman HEC said that the forum would like to bring into notice that owing to the longstanding issues in the TTS system, the TTS faculty across the country is suffering at various fronts.