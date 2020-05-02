Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Friday, urged the world community to come forward for protection of rights of Indian Muslims and people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said the so-called secular face of India stood exposed before the world.

The Minister said the international media was unmasking the extremist face of India. He said India was now being recognized in the world as a Hindu extremist country.

He said that with each passing day, “India is touching dangerous level of extremism.”