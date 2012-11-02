

LAHORE – The Government College University (GCU) Management Studies Department has opened admissions to the Executive MBA programme (evening). An open house session will be held on Friday (today) in the Management Studies Department to brief the students about the programme.

Also, the GCU on Thursday produced a doctor of philosophy (PhD) in the field of Physics. Zubia Kiran completed her research titled ‘Kinetic Modelling of Alfven and Hybride Modes in Gaseous, Dusty and Semiconductor Plasmas’ under the supervision of Prof Dr Hassan A Shah.