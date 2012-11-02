RAWALPINDI - To ensure security of processions, congregations and other events in the month of Muharram in the province including Rawalpindi, the Punjab government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and ordered all the concerned departments to strictly follow the SOP.

According to sources, to ensure law and order situation in the holy month, the Punjab government issued directives to the IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations, CPOs of Lahore and Rawalpindi, regional police officers and other concerned officials in connection with the SOP.

The provincial government directed all the district administrations, tehsil municipal administrations and law enforcing agencies to remain on high alert to ensure foolproof security in the holy month in the backdrop of the law and order situation in the country.